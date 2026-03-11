Grant Calcaterra agrees to return to Eagles

Free agent tight end Grant Calcaterra is returning to the Eagles on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move comes shortly after a report that the Eagles have agreed to a one-year deal with blocking tight end Johnny Mundt. Starting tight end Dallas Goedert remains a free agent.

Calcaterra, 27, joined the Eagles as a sixth-round pick in 2022. He has played 62 games, with 22 starts, seeing action on 1,491 offensive snaps and 487 on special teams.

He has totaled 42 catches for 494 yards and two touchdowns.