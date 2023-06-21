 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Greg Rousseau looking for “double-digit sacks” in 2023

  
Published June 21, 2023 10:31 AM

After the Bills signed Leonard Floyd earlier this month, Von Miller said that he thinks the team has one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.

The Bills hope that leads to a lot of tough afternoons for opposing quarterbacks and one of the team’s other edge rushers is hoping to be at the forefront of the attack. Greg Rousseau missed four games with an ankle injury last season, but still went from four sacks as a rookie to eight in his second NFL season and said at Miller’s recent pass rushing summit that he hopes to keep rising in Year Three.

“I want to get to that next level ,” Rousseau said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “Double-digit sacks.”

One of the ways Rousseau hopes to fuel his continued rise is by getting some help from a peer with another team. Rousseau called Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby “somebody I lean on” for advice and getting close to the 12.5 sacks that Crosby notched last season would be a happy turn of events for Rousseau and the Bills.