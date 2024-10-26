Haason Reddick signs his revised deal with Jets

Haason Reddick agreed to a new one-year deal with the Jets last weekend that ended his holdout and it’s now officially in place.

Reddick’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced that their client signed his revised pact with the Jets on Saturday morning. That leaves one more step to take before Reddick will be clear to play against the Patriots on Sunday.

The Jets currently have a roster exemption for Reddick and will need to activate him ahead of the game in New England — which is previewed here along with the rest of the Week Eight slate — for him to take the field with the club for the first time. That will need to be done by Saturday afternoon, so a roster move is likely coming in the next few hours.

Reddick’s arrival follows the trade for wide receiver Davante Adams and the firing of head coach Robert Saleh on the list of major developments for the Jets this month. The first two didn’t result in wins, so they’ll be hoping that the third time is a charm.