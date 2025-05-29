 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hamstring injury is keeping Ricky Pearsall out of OTAs

  
Published May 29, 2025 05:26 PM

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is not participating in the team’s organized team activities.

Pearsall likely won’t return until training camp, coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday, after the 2024 first-round pick tweaked a hamstring in the offseason workouts.

Pearsall, 24, is expected to have a bigger second season after making 31 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

He missed the first six weeks of the season on the non-football injury list after being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery. Pearsall made his debut on Oct. 20 against the Chiefs.

Pearsall is projected a starter alongside Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, though Aiyuk tore an ACL and MCL in the same game Pearsall played for the first time.