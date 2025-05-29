Hamstring injury is keeping Ricky Pearsall out of OTAs

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is not participating in the team’s organized team activities.

Pearsall likely won’t return until training camp, coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday, after the 2024 first-round pick tweaked a hamstring in the offseason workouts.

Pearsall, 24, is expected to have a bigger second season after making 31 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

He missed the first six weeks of the season on the non-football injury list after being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery. Pearsall made his debut on Oct. 20 against the Chiefs.

Pearsall is projected a starter alongside Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, though Aiyuk tore an ACL and MCL in the same game Pearsall played for the first time.