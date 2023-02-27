 Skip navigation
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Haslams acquire 25 percent of the Milwaukee Bucks

  
Published February 27, 2023 05:48 AM
Eleven years ago, Jimmy Haslam bought the Browns for roughly $1 billion. He’s now buying a fourth of the Milwaukee Bucks for nearly as much.

Per multiple reports, Haslam and his wife, Dee, will buy the portion of the Bucks owned by Marc Lasry.

The headlines are confusing, creating the impression that the Haslams have bought the full team for $3.5 billion. The truth seems to be that they’re buying Lasry’s portion at a valuation of $3.5 billion.

If, as it appears, Lasry owned 25 percent of the team , the Haslams are paying 25 percent of $3.5 billion, or $875 million.

We’ve asked the Browns to confirm this calculation. A team spokesman has not yet responded to the request.

The numbers, if accurate, demonstrate the significant ongoing growth in the value of pro sports franchises. And if the Bucks are worth $3.5 billion, what are the Browns now worth?

Hint: A lot more than $1 billion.

Meanwhile, the Haslams are now business partners with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who owns one percent of the team . At the new valuation of $3.5 billion, his stake is worth $35 million.