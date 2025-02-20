 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue
nbc_pft_49erssale_250220.jpg
49ers reportedly exploring minority stake sale

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue
nbc_pft_49erssale_250220.jpg
49ers reportedly exploring minority stake sale

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Having a two-week franchise tag window is pointless, with two exceptions

  
Published February 20, 2025 02:19 PM

The annual two-week franchise-tag window opened two days ago. To no surprise, no tags have been issued yet.

And, in many respects, there’s no sense having a two-week tag period in a deadline-driven league. The opening of the window doesn’t matter; the closing of it does.

But there’s one exception. With the Scouting Combine a/k/a Tampering Central coming next week, applying the tag before heading to Indianapolis operates as a “do not touch” message to the rest of the league. If the player has been blocked from the open market with the tag, teams that will otherwise line up potential free agents won’t waste their time.

Then there’s the fact that the window closes right after teams get back from Indy. Yes, deadlines drive action. Racing to comply also sparks screwups.

Remember the Elvis Dumervil fax-machine snafu? The failure to accomplish a trade of A.J. McCarron from the Bengals to the Browns as the trade deadline arrived? Waiting too long can lead to unforced error.

Notwithstanding the above, there aren’t many no-brainer candidates for the tag this year. It might be only Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It could be none at all.