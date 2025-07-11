John, Jim Harbaugh visited President Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday

The two brothers who squared off in Super Bowl XLVII have visited the 47th president.

Via the Baltimore Banner, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday.

A White House official confirmed the meeting to the Banner.

The visits happened at the invitation of the White House.

As noted by the Banner, John Harbaugh typically stays out of political waters. In 2015, however, he advocated the construction of a border wall.

“I’m going Trump here,” Harbaugh said. “Build the wall. If you don’t have a border, you don’t have a country. You’re not a country without a border, right?

“At the same time, you’ve got 12 [million] to 15 million hardworking people here. Give them a shot. Give them a chance to become a citizen, so they’re paying taxes. All of us know that it’s not that complicated, but this side doesn’t want to solve it. Neither does [the other] side. Neither one of them want to solve the problem. Solve the problem.”

Jim Harbaugh is a vocal opponent of abortion, one of the key planks of the Republican party’s platform.

They’re both entitled to express their beliefs, without anyone telling them to “stick to sports.” But that door swings both ways.

Or at least it should.