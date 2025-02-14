Here’s a Myles Garett trade scenario that would solve Cleveland’s biggest problem

Defensive end Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland. And he has yet to relent on his trade demand.

While Browns owner Jimmy Haslam might decide to dig in his heels and refuse to give Garrett what he wants, there’s a way to eliminate a pair of massive headaches with one pill.

The message would go like this: “If you want Myles Garrett, you have to take Deshaun Watson.”

It would amount to an extra $92 million commitment, with the new team getting Garrett and owing Watson the balance of his five-year, $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract.

The new team wouldn’t put Watson on the field. He’s already highly unlikely to play in 2025, given that he had surgery last month on his re-torn Achilles tendon.

It would be a twist to the Brock Osweiler deal the Browns did seven years ago, when they absorbed $16 million in guaranteed salary and received a second-round pick.

If, of course, a new team takes Watson as part of a Garrett trade, the Deshaun Tax would reduce the draft-pick compensation and/or the new team’s willingness to give Garrett a market-value contract. But if the Browns could engineer the same kind of competition that the Texans finagled three years ago — with four teams (Browns, Panthers, Falcons, Saints) pre-approved to negotiate with Watson — the Browns could include Watson’s albatross contract in the minimal asking price for permission to talk to Garrett.

Would a contender take Watson to get Garrett? The three-pronged negotiations could include an effort to get the Browns to eat some of the $92 million. That would impact the draft picks and the Garrett contract. But if step one focuses solely on the Watson contract and the draft picks given to Cleveland, it would be for the finalists to then make their best financial case to Garrett.

Not many true contenders could pull it off. The Commanders have a massive amount of cap space for 2025. The Chargers do, too. The Vikings and Lions could also make it work without major pain. (The Vikings could justify dumping that kind of cash into a quarterback who won’t play by pointing to J.J. McCarthy’s slotted rookie deal, which averages less than $5.5 million per year.)

In the end, a team that’s currently on the Super Bowl porch would have to believe Garrett is the difference between knocking on the door and kicking it in. And that team would have to be willing and able to explain away the inheritance of the thoroughly unpopular Watson as a business proposition. Possibly, the winner of the Garrett/Watson package would have to cut Watson as soon as the ink dries on the trade paperwork.

And, yes, Watson has a no-trade clause. But if he still gets his money and if it gets him out of Cleveland and ultimately to free agency in 2026, he’d surely consider it.

Regardless, this might be the kind of outside-the-box approach needed to pry Garrett away from the Browns. If, of course, the Browns are willing both to move on from Garrett and to finally admit to themselves and everyone else that the 2022 trade for Watson was and is the worst trade-and-sign of the salary-cap era, and possibly the single worst transaction in NFL history.