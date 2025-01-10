Browns: Deshaun Watson complained of discomfort after rolling his ankle in Miami

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent a second surgery on his right Achilles tendon rupture. The Browns released a statement confirming Dr. Bob Anderson, a noted foot and ankle specialist in Charlotte, performed both surgeries.

The first surgery was Oct. 25 and the second was Thursday.

So, how did Watson rupture his Achilles a second time?

“Earlier this week, when Watson reported to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for his exit physical as part of the Browns’ season-ending process, he complained of discomfort after rolling his ankle in Miami,” the team’s statement reads. “MRI results demonstrated a re-rupture to his Achilles tendon. . . . Watson’s recovery time and return to play status is uncertain, and he will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season.”

More likely, Watson misses the 2025 season.

Watson has started only 19 games since the Browns traded three first-round picks and gave him a fully guaranteed $230 million deal before the 2022 season.

The Browns owe Watson $46 million each of the next two seasons, and his cap hits are $72.9 million for 2025 and 2026.