Hollywood Brown has no game status, set to play vs. Chargers

  
Published September 4, 2025 02:03 PM

The Chiefs will officially have some of their key players on the field when they play the Chargers on Friday night.

Receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) are all among the players who have no game status and are set to play.

While Brown missed time during training camp and the preseason with his ankle issue, he was listed as a full participant on all three injury reports this week.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill (back), linebacker Jack Cochrane (knee), and tight end Jared Wiley (knee) also have no game status and are set to play.

Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle) is questionable after being listed as limited on all three practice reports.

Receiver Jalen Royals (knee) was previously ruled out after he didn’t practice with the team in Kansas City and also did not travel to Brazil for the game.