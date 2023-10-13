Hollywood Brown questionable for Sunday due to illness

Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown was able to practice the last two days, but the team isn’t willing to say he’ll be in the lineup against the Rams on Sunday.

Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness and returned for two limited sessions. He’s been listed as questionable to take part in the matchup of NFC West teams.

He’s part of a sizable group of questionable players in Arizona. Tight end Elijah Higgins (illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), linebacker Jesse Luketa (shoulder), and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) are the others.

Cornerback Garrett Williams (knee), offensive lineman Dennis Daley (ankle), and linebacker Myjai Sanders (thumb) have all been designated to return and are deemed questionable to be activated. Safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is their only player who has been ruled out.