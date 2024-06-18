Hotel rooms booked, Airbnb prices skyrocketing in Green Bay for 2025 draft week

The NFL is having its biggest offseason event in its smallest market next year, and finding a place to stay is proving to be a very expensive proposition.

Nearly every Green Bay area hotel room is already booked for the week of the 2025 NFL draft, and Airbnb prices are skyrocketing, according to Jeff Bollier of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

A three-bedroom home across Lombardi Avenue from Lambeau Field is asking for almost $17,900 per night, with additional fees that would make the total cost for staying there the full week of the draft a whopping $142,875 plus taxes.

Obviously, most visitors won’t be paying anything close to that, but unless you have a Green Bay-area friend willing to let you crash at his place for free, you can assume that there’s no way you’re going to the 2025 NFL draft without spending a lot of money on lodging.

The NFL is proving to be an incredibly lucrative event for the cities that host it. Detroit reported that it had its most profitable week ever for its hotels, and Green Bay appears headed for the same kind of draft week.