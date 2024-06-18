 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Hotel rooms booked, Airbnb prices skyrocketing in Green Bay for 2025 draft week

  
Published June 18, 2024 06:48 AM

The NFL is having its biggest offseason event in its smallest market next year, and finding a place to stay is proving to be a very expensive proposition.

Nearly every Green Bay area hotel room is already booked for the week of the 2025 NFL draft, and Airbnb prices are skyrocketing, according to Jeff Bollier of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

A three-bedroom home across Lombardi Avenue from Lambeau Field is asking for almost $17,900 per night, with additional fees that would make the total cost for staying there the full week of the draft a whopping $142,875 plus taxes.

Obviously, most visitors won’t be paying anything close to that, but unless you have a Green Bay-area friend willing to let you crash at his place for free, you can assume that there’s no way you’re going to the 2025 NFL draft without spending a lot of money on lodging.

The NFL is proving to be an incredibly lucrative event for the cities that host it. Detroit reported that it had its most profitable week ever for its hotels, and Green Bay appears headed for the same kind of draft week.