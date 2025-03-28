 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hunter Renfrow plans to play in 2025, is taking free-agent visits

  
Published March 28, 2025 10:21 AM

Hunter Renfrow wants back in.

After not playing in the 2024 season, Renfrow has recently taken a free-agent visit with the Panthers and is set to take another with the Raiders, according to NFL Media.

Renfrow met with Carolina on Wednesday and will meet with Las Vegas on Friday.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Renfrow was a critical piece of the 2021 Raiders team that made the postseason. He caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards with nine touchdowns that year.

But injuries limited him to 10 games played in 2022. While he was on the field for all 17 in 2023, his production dropped as he caught just 25 passes for 255 yards with no TDs.

Las Vegas released Renfrow in March 2024. After spending a year out of the game, the Clemson product is looking to restart his career.

In 73 career games in his first stint with the Raiders, Renfrow caught 269 passes for 2,884 yards with 17 touchdowns.