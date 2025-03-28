Hunter Renfrow plans to play in 2025, is taking free-agent visits

Hunter Renfrow wants back in.

After not playing in the 2024 season, Renfrow has recently taken a free-agent visit with the Panthers and is set to take another with the Raiders, according to NFL Media.

Renfrow met with Carolina on Wednesday and will meet with Las Vegas on Friday.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Renfrow was a critical piece of the 2021 Raiders team that made the postseason. He caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards with nine touchdowns that year.

But injuries limited him to 10 games played in 2022. While he was on the field for all 17 in 2023, his production dropped as he caught just 25 passes for 255 yards with no TDs.

Las Vegas released Renfrow in March 2024. After spending a year out of the game, the Clemson product is looking to restart his career.

In 73 career games in his first stint with the Raiders, Renfrow caught 269 passes for 2,884 yards with 17 touchdowns.