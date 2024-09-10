 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

If Browns can escape Deshaun Watson deal, there would still be a big cap charge

  
Published September 10, 2024 12:47 PM

The new lawsuit filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson possibly — key word, possibly — sparks a chain of events that could culminate in the league suspending Watson, the Browns voiding his future guarantees, and the Browns releasing him.

If it were to happen before the start of the 2025 season, the Browns would avoid $92 million in currently guaranteed salary obligations.

That said, it would still come with a cost. Not in actual dollars but in cap dollars.

Watson’s contract eventually would trigger a total cap charge of $80.77 million. If he was released after June 1, 2025 (or designated as a post-June 1 release), the cap charge would be $26.935 million for 2025 and another $53.835 million for 2026.

It’s still better than paying Watson another $92 million (which also would hit the cap, in time), if they decide after this season that they’d welcome the chance to void the remaining guarantees.

None of this matters unless and until the league successfully suspends Watson for the new lawsuit. The NFL might not want to pick at a two-year-old scar.

Moreover, because a suspension would give the Browns a lifeline from the final two years of a potentially disastrous contract, the league might be more inclined to not help the Browns out of a fully-guaranteed contract that created plenty of consternation for the NFL — and that ultimately sparked a collusion grievance due to the refusal of teams to give other veteran quarterbacks fully-guaranteed deals.