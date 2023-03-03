 Skip navigation
Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon not working out with hamstring injury

  
Published March 3, 2023 01:07 AM
nbc_pft_riskrewardfirstpick_230302
March 2, 2023 08:14 AM
After Indianapolis Colts G.M. Chris Ballard outlined what it would take to trade up for the No. 1 NFL draft pick, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect back on when some of the top current QBs were drafted.

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon will not work out at the Scouting Combine.

Witherspoon has a hamstring injury and won’t participate in on-field drills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The injury is described as minor, which would suggest Witherspoon will be ready to work out at his Pro Day. Players are increasingly recognizing that working out at the Combine is not a requirement, and they’d be better off not doing it at all than doing it if they’re not physically ready.

Witherspoon is considered one of the best players in the 2023 NFL draft.