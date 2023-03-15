 Skip navigation
Inside the Jawaan Taylor deal

  
Published March 15, 2023 06:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the report Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year deal with the Chiefs and discuss how Orlando Brown will fit into the fold.

The Chiefs lost right tackle Andrew Wylie in free agency, and left tackle Orlando Brown remains on the market. The Chiefs replaced one of them by agreeing to terms with free-agent tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Will Taylor play right tackle or left tackle? The details of the deal may shed light on the situation.

Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $18.9 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $1.08 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $19.5 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 base salary: $19.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully-guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year.

5. 2026 base salary: $19.5 million.

6. 2023 workout bonus: $20,000, fully guaranteed five days after contract execution.

7. 2024 workout bonus: $500,000, fully guaranteed five days after contract execution.

8. 2025 workout bonus: $500,000, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year.

9. 2026 workout bonus: $500,000.

The four-year, $80 million deal has $60 million guaranteed as a practical matter at signing, since the 2025 guarantees kick in after one year.

At signing, the full guarantee is $40 million.

It’s a straightforward contract that pays out $20 million in cash per year.

If Taylor will be the right tackle in Kansas City, he’s at the top of the market. If he’ll be on the left side, he’s in the top five.

Wherever he plays, the Chiefs will need another tackle -- and maybe in time Orlando Brown will re-sign.