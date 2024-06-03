Inside the Justin Jefferson deal

Justin Jefferson has finally cashed in.

His new contract, which pays $35 million per year in new money, gets there without fluff or BS on the back end. It’s a solid deal, one that likely will be replaced after three or four years, if he keeps performing the way he has.

Here are the full details on the deal, per a source with knowledge of the contract.

1. Signing bonus: $36.938 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.125 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 option bonus: $30 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 base salary: $1.17 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2025 per-game roster bonuses: $510,000, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

6. 2025 workout bonus: $250,000, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

7. 2026 base salary: $24.99 million, guaranteed for injury at signing. Of that amount, $17.99 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The other $7 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2025.

8. 2026 per-game roster bonuses: $510,000, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

9. 2026 workout bonus: $250,000, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

10. 2027 base salary: $29.25 million. Of that amount, $14.257 million is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026.

11. 2027 per-game roster bonuses: $510,000.

12. 2027 workout bonus: $250,000.

13. 2028 base salary: $33.24 million.

14. 2028 per-game roster bonuses: $510,000.

15. 2028 workout bonus: $250,000.

The deal pays $88.743 million fully guaranteed at signing. The practical guarantee is $95.743 million, since it can be avoided only if he’s cut after one year.

It’s far more likely he’ll definitely be paid $125.743 million over four years, since $14.257 million of his year-four pay becomes fully guaranteed after only two years. (In all, $110 million is guaranteed for injury at signing.)

It’s the biggest contract ever given to a non-quarterback, with no back-end fugazi numbers aimed at pumping up the new-money average.

Here’s the cash flow: $38.063 million in year one, $69.993 million through two years, $95.743 million through three years, $125.743 million through four years, and $159.743 million through five years.

Through two years, four years, and five years, it’s the highest cash flow ever for a non-quarterback. Through three years, it’s second.

Again, if he keeps playing at his current level, it surely will be replaced at some point with a new contract. For now, it’s the best quarterback ever given to a player who doesn’t play quarterback.