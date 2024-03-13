Inside the Saquon Barkley deal

Running back Saquon Barkley, the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, had to wait six years for a long-term deal. He finally got it, but not from the Giants.
They had three years to sign him to a second contract. They didn’t. The Eagles did. Here are the full details of the three-year contract.
1. Signing bonus: $11.625 million.
2. 2024 base salary: $1.375 million, fully guaranteed.
3. 2024 per-game active roster bonus: $250,000 total, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).
4. 2025 base salary: $11 million, fully guaranteed.
5. 2025 per-game active roster bonus: $250,000, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).
6. 2026 roster bonus: $1 million.
7. 2026 base salary: $12 million.
8. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $250,000.
It’s a two-year deal, which will pay out $24.5 million. The Eagles can add a third year at another $12.25 million.
Don’t be made, Giants fans. Your team could have signed him last year, last month, last week. They chose not to do so. Now, Saquon moves on to a division rival.