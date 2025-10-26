Is Acrisure Stadium turf ready for prime time?

The last time the Steelers played a game at Acrisure Stadium, the field was not in great shape. To say the least.

Players from both teams contacted the NFL Players Association to express “outrage” about the poor quality of the turf after the Week 6 game between the Browns and the Steelers. Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers called it “borderline unplayable.” Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward called it “shit.”

The field was replaced immediately after the game. On Saturday, Pitt hosted N.C. State on the new turf. PFT has received multiple photos of the condition of the turf on Saturday, after the N.C. State-Pitt game. There are multiple spots where there are areas of no grass, just dirt. After only one game on the new surface.

The Steelers host the Packers there tonight. Next Sunday, the Steelers play the Colts at home. Two weekends later, Pitt and the Steelers play back-to-back Saturday/Sunday games against Notre Dame and the Bengals, respectively.

The month ends with another Saturday/Sunday set of games — Pitt hosting Miami, and the Steelers hosting the Bills. Beyond December 1, the Steelers have two more regular-season games there. And they possibly will be hosting one or more playoff games.

For now, it remains to be seen how the field looks and plays tonight. In prime-time. For Rodgers’s first-ever game against the Packers.