Isaiah Likely will miss a “few weeks” with an ankle injury

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely was carted off the practice field Tuesday.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” coach John Harbaugh said, via video from the team. “It’s going to be a few weeks, though. He rolled his ankle, foot area. We’ll get an MRI tomorrow and see exactly what needs to be done, but it’ll be a few weeks. It’s good that it’s this early in camp.”

Likely was injured on the final rep of the one-on-one red zone period while going against Sanoussi Kane, according to multiple reports.

Likely is entering the final year of his rookie contract, with a salary of $3.4 million in 2025. Now that the Cowboys have completed an extension with tight end Jake Ferguson, Likely’s extension could be coming.

Likely, 25, has 108 receptions for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons. In 2024, Likely played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps for the first time. He was on the field for 627 plays, or 60 percent of the Ravens’ snaps.