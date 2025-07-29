 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
Dart doesn't want to 'play like a robot'
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Isaiah Likely will miss a “few weeks” with an ankle injury

  
Published July 29, 2025 03:39 PM

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely was carted off the practice field Tuesday.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” coach John Harbaugh said, via video from the team. “It’s going to be a few weeks, though. He rolled his ankle, foot area. We’ll get an MRI tomorrow and see exactly what needs to be done, but it’ll be a few weeks. It’s good that it’s this early in camp.”

Likely was injured on the final rep of the one-on-one red zone period while going against Sanoussi Kane, according to multiple reports.

Likely is entering the final year of his rookie contract, with a salary of $3.4 million in 2025. Now that the Cowboys have completed an extension with tight end Jake Ferguson, Likely’s extension could be coming.

Likely, 25, has 108 receptions for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons. In 2024, Likely played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps for the first time. He was on the field for 627 plays, or 60 percent of the Ravens’ snaps.