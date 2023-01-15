Isaiah McKenzie and Jordan Phillips inactive for Bills, Terron Armstead active for Dolphins
Published January 15, 2023 06:41 AM
nbc_snf_kirkq4tdv2_230114
Trevor Lawrence feeds Christian Kirk with a dime in the end zone to cut the Chargers lead and give the Jags a shot at winning.
The news from today’s list of inactive players is better for the Dolphins than for the Bills.
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead, who had been listed as questionable, is active. But Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, both of whom were also listed as questionable, are both inactive.
The Bills’ other inactives are TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Ike Boettger, LB Baylon Spector, CB Christian Benford and S Jared Mayden.
The Dolphins’ inactives are QB Tua Tagovailoa, CB Noah Igbinoghene, RB Raheem Mostert, OT Kendall Lamm, OL Brandon Shell, OL Liam Eichenberg and TE Tanner Conner.