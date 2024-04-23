 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isaiah Rodgers reinstated after gambling suspension

  
Published April 23, 2024 01:45 PM

When the NFL reinstated several players from their gambling suspensions last week, Philadelphia defensive back Isaiah Rodgers was not among the group.

But now, he is officially eligible to play in the 2024 season.

The league announced on Tuesday that effective immediately, Rodgers has been reinstated and is eligible to participate in all team activities.

Rodgers was suspended for violating the gambling policy while with Indianapolis. The Colts cut Rodgers after he was suspended, but the Eagles signed him last August.

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Rodgers has appeared in 45 games with 10 starts. He’s recorded 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries.

He also has returned 61 kicks, averaging 27.0 yards per return. With the new kickoff rule, Rodgers could have even more value for Philadelphia in 2024.