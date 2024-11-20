Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu limited in Wednesday’s practice

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the team would monitor progress from running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu to see if they’re able to play against the Panthers.

But at least for Wednesday, both players have the same official practice status as they did last week.

Both Pacheco (ankle) and Omenihu (knee) are listed as limited participants to start the practice week.

Pacheco and Omenihu both did scout-team work leading into Week 11. Reid did not mention whether they would take snaps with their regular respective units this week.

All players on Kansas City’s 53-man roster were full participants on Wednesday — including running back Kareem Hunt (knee), receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), safety Bryan Cook (rib), and defensive back Chamarri Conner (thumb).