Isiah Pacheco will return to practice on Wednesday

  
Published November 19, 2025 01:28 PM

The Chiefs are getting one of their key offensive players back on the field.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his press conference that running back Isiah Pacheco will return to practice on Wednesday.

Pacheco has been sidelined by a knee injury and was considered week-to-week. He’s rushed for 329 yards with one touchdown in eight games. He’s also caught 11 passes for 43 yards with a TD.

Additionally, receiver Xavier Worthy is dealing with an ankle injury and may be limited during Wednesday’s practice.

Guard Kingsley Suamataia will not practice on Wednesday while in concussion protocol.