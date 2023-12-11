It’s a mid-December book giveaway

I love Christmas. I always have. The only problem I ever had with it was that it doesn’t get here fast enough.

When I was a kid, December 10 was always a significant milestone on the march to the 25th. Double digits. It’s real. It’s coming. Not long until we get our new stuff.

So here’s a way to get some new stuff for yourself on this December 10 (and December 11). I’m giving away a two-pack of books this week: Father of Mine and On Our Way Home. Signed and personalized and stuffed in an envelope and sent to your home or office or wherever you want it to be sent.

Both can, and should, still be purchased in advance of Christmas, for yourself or for someone else. Father of Mine, a small-town mob story set in 1973, is $14.99 for the print edition and $4.99 for the ebook. On Our Way Home, a Christmas tale, is only $3.99 for the ebook and $9.99 for the print version.

All proceeds I receive from On Our Way Home go to the Humane Society of Harrison County. Every penny. Pre-tax up to $10,000. After-tax after that.

To enter for the free books, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with “12/10/23 Book Giveaway” in the subject line. Include your address and preferred inscription.