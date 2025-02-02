 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
Bills aim to 'keep kicking the door'
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
It’s a special Super Bowl week book giveaway

  
Published February 2, 2025 12:01 PM

We’re heading to New Orleans for a full week of PFT Live and non-stop blurb posting about everything happening in and around Super Bowl LIX.

Along the way, we’ll be doing a live picks podcast at Pat O’Brien’s on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. CT.

I forgot to launch a book giveaway on Saturday. This week, I’ll do something a little different.

The first five people who approach me in New Orleans and say my favorite line from The Office — “Hey guys, somebody making soup?” — will get a free book of their choice: Father of Mine, Son of Mine, or On Our Way Home. (I won’t be lugging them around. I’ll get your email address and send them out when I get home.)

All three are available in ebook format on Amazon for the incredibly low price of 99 cents. And each can be mostly if not completely read during the time you would have spent watching football on this first Sunday without games since Labor Day.

Even if you have no soup-related questions, say hello wherever or whenever you might see me. Don’t think twice. Don’t think you’re bothering me. It’s great to see out in the wild the folks who help fuel this thing.