J.J. McCarthy will throw at Combine, won’t run due to hamstring tightness

J.J. McCarthy is one of the quarterbacks hoping to be selected in the first round of this year’s draft, but teams won’t get a chance to see him do everything on the field during the Scouting Combine.

McCarthy, who piloted Michigan to the national title last season, told reporters at a Friday press conference that he will throw when quarterbacks get their turn to work out in Indianapolis on Saturday. McCarthy said that he is dealing with hamstring tightness, however, and will not run the 40-yard-dash or do any of the jumping drills.

Michigan will have a Pro Day workout on March 22, so McCarthy could target that date as an opportunity to do his other work.

Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the first overall pick come April. Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix join McCarthy as the other quarterbacks most often discussed as first-round prospects.