 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jack Conklin active for Browns-Raiders

  
Published November 23, 2025 03:04 PM

The Browns will have their starting right tackle for quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ first start in Las Vegas.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is active for Cleveland’s matchup against the Raiders.

Conklin was questionable for the contest with a knee injury.

Sanders is set to make his first start with Dillon Gabriel out with a concussion.

Gabriel, running back Raheim Sanders, guard Zak Zinter, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, receiver Jamari Thrash, and defensive end Alex Wright are inactive for Cleveland.

For the Raiders, running back Zamir White, quarterback Aidan O’Connell, linebacker Jamin Davis, defensive lineman Leki Fotu, and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway are inactive. O’Connell is the emergency third quarterback.