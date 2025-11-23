Jack Conklin active for Browns-Raiders

The Browns will have their starting right tackle for quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ first start in Las Vegas.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is active for Cleveland’s matchup against the Raiders.

Conklin was questionable for the contest with a knee injury.

Sanders is set to make his first start with Dillon Gabriel out with a concussion.

Gabriel, running back Raheim Sanders, guard Zak Zinter, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, receiver Jamari Thrash, and defensive end Alex Wright are inactive for Cleveland.

For the Raiders, running back Zamir White, quarterback Aidan O’Connell, linebacker Jamin Davis, defensive lineman Leki Fotu, and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway are inactive. O’Connell is the emergency third quarterback.