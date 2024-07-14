 Skip navigation
Jacoby Jones’ family expresses appreciation for support following former player’s death

  
Published July 14, 2024 02:40 PM

Jacoby Jones family released a statement, confirming that the former NFL player has died at the age of 40. The cause of death has not been announced.

The family said Jones passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans.

They asked for prayers for his mother, Emily, his son, Little Jacoby, and other family members.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Jacoby Jones, a beloved former Ravens football player from New Orleans and a proud graduate of a historically Black college has passed away at the age of 40,” the statement released through the NFLPA reads. “We want to express our gratitude for all the kind thoughts and support you have shown us during this challenging time,” the family wrote. “Your ongoing support and respecting our privacy means a lot to us.”

Jones played nine NFL seasons with five teams, becoming a household name in the 2012 postseason with the Ravens when he scored three touchdowns.

He recently accepted a job to become the head coach and offensive coordinator of the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football expansion franchise set to begin play in 2025.