nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Jacory Croskey-Merritt runs for 72-yard touchdown, Cowboys lead 24-17

  
Published December 25, 2025 03:02 PM

Do the Commanders have a comeback in them on Christmas Day?

After Washington’s defense finally got a stop on Dallas early in the second half, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt narrowed the Cowboys’ lead to 24-17 with a 72-yard touchdown run.

Croskey-Merritt — better known as “Bill” — took a handoff to the right and used his speed to get down the field for the longest run of his young career.

It was Croskey-Merritt’s seventh rushing touchdown of the season.

On the injury front, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has been ruled out with a calf injury. He caught a touchdown in the first quarter.