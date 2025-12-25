Jacory Croskey-Merritt runs for 72-yard touchdown, Cowboys lead 24-17

Do the Commanders have a comeback in them on Christmas Day?

After Washington’s defense finally got a stop on Dallas early in the second half, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt narrowed the Cowboys’ lead to 24-17 with a 72-yard touchdown run.

Croskey-Merritt — better known as “Bill” — took a handoff to the right and used his speed to get down the field for the longest run of his young career.

It was Croskey-Merritt’s seventh rushing touchdown of the season.

On the injury front, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has been ruled out with a calf injury. He caught a touchdown in the first quarter.