Jags extend lead to 21-6, Justin Herbert returns to game

The last time the Chargers were in Jacksonville, they blew a big lead in the second half of a playoff loss to the Jaguars.

They’ll be hoping to flip the script this time around. Trevor Lawrence’s one-yard touchdown run capped the Jaguars’ first drive of the second half and extended the home team’s lead to 21-6 with 7:50 to play in the third quarter.

Quarterback Justin Herbert will be part of the Chargers’ comeback effort. Herbert went into the sideline medical tent after taking a hard hit just before halftime, but he returned to the game after the Jaguars’ kickoff.

Lawrence’s touchdown was set up by passes to Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Tim Patrick as well as a defensive pass interference call in the end zone on Chargers safety Elijah Molden. The only bit of bad news for the Jaguars so far in the second half is that cornerback Greg Newsome has been ruled out with an ankle injury.