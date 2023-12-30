Jaguars activate Cam Robinson off of injured reserve

The Jaguars won’t have their quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but they will get their left tackle back.

Jacksonville has activated Cam Robinson off of injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Robinson by a knee injury since the Week 12 victory over Houston. He’s started seven games this year.

Jacksonville has lost four games in a row since that Nov. 26 win against the Texans. Now at 8-7, the team needs a victory over the Panthers to keep pace in the division.

The Jaguars will have to make it happen without Trevor Lawrence, as the quarterback has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. It will be the first missed game of Lawrence’s career.