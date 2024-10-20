Jaguars beat Patriots in London

Two of the worst teams in the NFL met today in London. Someone had to win. The Jaguars made it happen.

After an ugly start saw Jacksonville fall behind 10-0, the Jaguars’ offense got going and had three long scoring drives, and the special teams contributed a 97-yard punt return touchdown from Parker Washington, as the Jaguars controlled most of the game and won 32-16.

Jacksonville’s offense controlled the fourth quarter by keeping the ball on the ground, and the absence of starting running back Travis Etienne actually proved to be a good thing, as Tank Bigsby continued to show he’s the best running back on the team. Bigsby got most of the work and topped 100 yards, and D’Ernest Johnson filled in capably when Bigsby needed a rest, and that helped the Jaguars’ offense play keep away for much of the second half.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had an efficient if not spectacular game, and wide receiver Brian Thomas played very well as Lawrence’s favorite receiver. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who has been on the hot seat in a disappointing season, has to be pleased with the way his offense played.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye showed some flashes of the talent that made him the third overall pick in the draft, but after a good start to the game the Patriots’ offense stalled. It didn’t help that running back Rhamondre Stevenson couldn’t find any room to run.

The Jaguars improve to 2-5 and the Patriots fall to 1-6, and neither of these teams is going anywhere this season. But the Jaguars were, today anyway, good enough.