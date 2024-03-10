Jaguars, Brandon Scherff re-do deal

The Jaguars have created more 2024 cap space, kicking the can down the road — as plenty of teams do.

Via ESPN.com, Jacksonville and guard Brandon Scherff have agreed to a simple restructuring of the final year of his contract.

His $15 million salary was converted into a guaranteed payment, presumably with his base salary reduced to the league minimum for his level of experience. Any cap savings from 2024 will become a 2025 cap charge.

The news comes several days after it was reported that Scherff and the Jaguars were close on a revised deal. Given that he ultimately accepted a contract that changes his cap number but doesn’t reduce his pay, it’s fair to wonder whether Jacksonville initially tried to get him to take less — and whether he called their bluff.