Jaguars close within 27-14 on Marvin Jones TD

The Jaguars spotted the Chargers a 27-0 lead on Saturday night, but they’re chipping away at it.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence capped a 14-play, 89-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Jones with just over five minutes to play in the third quarter. The touchdown cut the Chargers lead to 27-14.

The Jaguars looked like they would have to settle for a field goal after cornerback Bryce Callahan sacked Lawrence on a third down, but Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was flagged for being offside. Running back Travis Etienne ran for seven yards on the next play and the Jaguars went on to drive for the touchdown.

It’s still a sizable deficit to overcome, but the Jaguars have taken the first couple of steps toward making this a game.