Jaguars designate Jamal Agnew for return from injured reserve

Wide receiver and kick returner Jamal Agnew is on his way back to the Jaguars lineup.

Agnew has been on injured reserve since November 18 due to shoulder and rib injuries. The team announced that he has been designated for return on Wednesday.

Agnew has appeared in eight games this season and he’s made one start. He has nine catches for 90 yards and he lost two yards on four carries in those appearances. He’s also averaging 10.6 yards per punt return and 27.7 yards per kickoff return.

With the return designation in place, Agnew will be able to practice with the team for the next 21 days before reaching a deadline to be activated or shut down for the year. He can be activated at any point in that window.