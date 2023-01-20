Jaguars elevate Coy Cronk from practice squad for Saturday’s game

The Jaguars elevated offensive lineman Coy Cronk to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday’s game. The team announced Cronk as a standard elevation.

Cronk, who was with the Jaguars in training camp and the preseason, has spent the season on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

He played in three games during the regular season, seeing action in Weeks 16, 17 and 18. Cronk played six offensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

The Jaguars also elevated him for the wild-card game last week, and he played three special teams snaps against the Chargers.