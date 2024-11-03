Jaguars expect to have Tank Bigsby, Travis Etienne, Brian Thomas in lineup

The Jaguars are set to have their top two running backs in the lineup on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne are both expected to play against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Bigsby was listed as questionable to play with an ankle injury while Etienne drew the same listing due to a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is also expected to play. The first-round pick has a chest injury, but was able to practice all week on a limited basis.

The news isn’t as good for wide receiver Gabe Davis. Rapoport reports he is a longshot to play due to a shoulder injury.