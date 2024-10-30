Jaguars feel good about Travis Etienne returning this week

Running back Travis Etienne has missed the last two games, but he’s nearing a return to action.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that he “feels good” about Etienne returning to action against the Eagles this Sunday. The Jaguars will practice later in the day and Etienne was able to practice on a limited basis before being ruled out last week.

Etienne’s name has come up in trade chatter and the Jaguars pulled off a deal involving left tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday, so his return to action might also serve as a chance to showcase him for other clubs.

Etienne has 56 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns this season.