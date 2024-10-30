 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241030.jpg
PFT Draft: First-year head coaches through Week 8
nbc_pft_radioplaybyplay_241030.jpg
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241030.jpg
PFT power rankings: DET, KC, BUF, GB are ascending

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241030.jpg
PFT Draft: First-year head coaches through Week 8
nbc_pft_radioplaybyplay_241030.jpg
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241030.jpg
PFT power rankings: DET, KC, BUF, GB are ascending

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars feel good about Travis Etienne returning this week

  
Published October 30, 2024 11:08 AM

Running back Travis Etienne has missed the last two games, but he’s nearing a return to action.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that he “feels good” about Etienne returning to action against the Eagles this Sunday. The Jaguars will practice later in the day and Etienne was able to practice on a limited basis before being ruled out last week.

Etienne’s name has come up in trade chatter and the Jaguars pulled off a deal involving left tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday, so his return to action might also serve as a chance to showcase him for other clubs.

Etienne has 56 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns this season.