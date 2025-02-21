Jaguars hire James Gladstone as General Manager

The Jaguars officially have a new General Manager.

Jacksonville has hired James Gladstone for the role, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

“It’s my honor to introduce James Gladstone as the new General Manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement released by the team. “James emerged as my choice, and our choice, following a painstaking but energizing interview process that left nothing to doubt. Every candidate delivered, and I am grateful to them all for their preparation and time spent with us this week in Jacksonville. In the end, we found James to be a class ahead and exceptional in every regard — vision, new ideas, communication, chemistry, and a keen understanding of the league and our team, to name a few of many virtues he will bring immediately to the Jaguars.

”It’s going to be fun watching James work with our football leadership team of Liam Coen, Tony Boselli, and Tony Khan, but most of all it will be rewarding. I am confident of that.”

Gladstone had spent his entire NFL career with the Rams, beginning in 2016. He was promoted to director of scouting strategy in 2022, serving in the role for the last three years.

Gladstone was the final candidate to interview with Jacksonville, which the team announced earlier on Friday.

He replaces Trent Baalke, who was fired in January after it was reported that Liam Coen had taken himself out of consideration to be the team’s next head coach. Following Baalke’s firing, Coen accepted the head coach job in Jacksonville later the same week.

Coen and Gladstone worked together during their shared time with the Rams.

The two are now together again in Jacksonville, with executive VP of football operations Tony Boselli also set to lead the Jaguars into their next era.