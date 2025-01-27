Jaguars interviewing Vikings’ Daronte Jones for defensive coordinator on Monday

After hiring Liam Coen as head coach, the Jaguars are beginning the process of filling his first staff.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Jacksonville is interviewing Minnesota defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for the position.

Jones, 46, is in his second stint with Minnesota. He was the club’s DBs coach in 2020 before going to LSU in 2021 to be the program’s defensive coordinator. He returned in 2022 as DBs coach before adding defensive pass game coordinator to his title upon the arrival of defensive coordinator Brian Flores in 2023.

The Vikings led the league with 24 interceptions in 2024, finishing the season No. 5 in points allowed and No. 16 in yards allowed.

Jones has been with a variety of college and pro teams in his career, spending time with Miami and Cincinnati in the league.