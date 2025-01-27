 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars interviewing Vikings’ Daronte Jones for defensive coordinator on Monday

  
Published January 27, 2025 09:45 AM

After hiring Liam Coen as head coach, the Jaguars are beginning the process of filling his first staff.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Jacksonville is interviewing Minnesota defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for the position.

Jones, 46, is in his second stint with Minnesota. He was the club’s DBs coach in 2020 before going to LSU in 2021 to be the program’s defensive coordinator. He returned in 2022 as DBs coach before adding defensive pass game coordinator to his title upon the arrival of defensive coordinator Brian Flores in 2023.

The Vikings led the league with 24 interceptions in 2024, finishing the season No. 5 in points allowed and No. 16 in yards allowed.

Jones has been with a variety of college and pro teams in his career, spending time with Miami and Cincinnati in the league.