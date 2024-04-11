Jaguars’ Josh Allen: Last year was me figuring everything out

Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen didn’t land a long-term extension before the 2023 season and he got a franchise tag from the team last month, but his wait for his second NFL contract came to an end on Wednesday.

Allen signed a five-year deal with the Jaguars and said at a press conference later in the day that “good things come to those who wait.” It helps when you post 17.5 sacks while you’re waiting and Allen told reporters that his career high was a result of more than a push for the new deal he signed this week.

“Last year was me figuring everything out,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “I know everybody talks about, ‘Oh, it was the contract year, he was extra motivated.’ For me it was figuring out life. Nobody gives you a guidebook and says, ‘This is life, this is what you want to do. This is how you handle it.’”

Allen said that his next set of goal include a Super Bowl title and a defensive player of the year award, which should provide ample motivation for him to continue to play at the same level he was able to reach in 2023.