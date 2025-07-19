Jaguars LB Dennis Gardeck placed on active/PUP

The Jaguars placed linebacker Dennis Gardeck on the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Saturday.

Gardeck, who signed with the Jaguars last month, can return to the 90-player roster once he passes his physical.

He tore the ACL in his right knee on a punt play in a game for the Cardinals against the Chargers last October. It is the same knee he injured in 2020. Gardeck finished his seventh NFL season with 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.

Gardeck made the Cardinals’ roster as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Sioux Falls in 2018.

He totaled 156 tackles, 17 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles in seven seasons in Arizona.