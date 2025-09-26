Jaguars list Dyami Brown as questionable for Sunday

The Jaguars have turned in their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Wide receiver Dyami Brown got in a second straight limited practice on Friday and he has been listed as questionable to play. Brown is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Brown has 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

The Jaguars also listed linebacker Yasir Abdullah as questionable. He was added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee) is the only player that has been ruled out. Wide receiver Brian Thomas (wrist) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder) do not have injury designations.