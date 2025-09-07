 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars-Panthers delayed by weather in second quarter

  
Published September 7, 2025 02:03 PM

The Jaguars’ first touchdown of the season was scored by a Hunter, but not that Hunter.

It was Hunter Long, not Travis Hunter, who scored for Jacksonville with 8:32 remaining in the first half. His 6-yard reception from Trevor Lawrence has the Jaguars leading the Panthers 10-3.

The game was delayed for weather immediately after the extra point.

Hunter started on offense and has four catches for 22 yards, but the No. 2 overall pick has not played on defense. Fox sideline reporter Jen Hale reported before the game Hunter would serve as a backup nickel in certain situations.

The Jaguars have outgained the Panthers 127 to 50, with Lawrence going 10-of-14 for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Brenton Strange has three catches for 49 yards.

Bryce Young is 3-for-6 for 16 yards and an interception.