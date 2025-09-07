Jaguars-Panthers delayed by weather in second quarter

The Jaguars’ first touchdown of the season was scored by a Hunter, but not that Hunter.

It was Hunter Long, not Travis Hunter, who scored for Jacksonville with 8:32 remaining in the first half. His 6-yard reception from Trevor Lawrence has the Jaguars leading the Panthers 10-3.

The game was delayed for weather immediately after the extra point.

Hunter started on offense and has four catches for 22 yards, but the No. 2 overall pick has not played on defense. Fox sideline reporter Jen Hale reported before the game Hunter would serve as a backup nickel in certain situations.

The Jaguars have outgained the Panthers 127 to 50, with Lawrence going 10-of-14 for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Brenton Strange has three catches for 49 yards.

Bryce Young is 3-for-6 for 16 yards and an interception.