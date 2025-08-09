Jaguars put CB Levi Wallace on IR

Cornerback Levi Wallace’s bid to make the Jaguars has come to an end.

The Jags placed Wallace on injured reserve Saturday. Defensive back Aydan White was signed to the 90-man roster.

White was waived by the Jaguars when they signed Wallace last weekend, so he won’t have much catching up to do.

Wallace played in 13 games for the Broncos last season and has appeared in 96 career games for Denver, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo. He has 333 tackles, 12 interceptions, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

White was initially signed this spring after going undrafted out of N.C. State.