Jaguars re-sign Caleb Johnson

Linebacker Caleb Johnson has a new deal with the Jaguars.

The team announced that they have re-signed Johnson on Wednesday. No terms were included in the announcement.

Johnson signed with the Bears after going undrafted in 2021 and played in 14 games with the Bears as a rookie. He joined the Jaguars as a waiver claim before the start of the 2022 season and he appeared in every game for Jacksonville over the last two years.

All of Johnson’s playing time with the Jags has come on special teams. He has picked up 21 tackles and a forced fumble in that role and his new deal sets him up to remain a core member of those units in 2024.