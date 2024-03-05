Jaguars release Rayshawn Jenkins

The Jaguars used the franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen Tuesday and the NFL’s transaction wire shows three moves they made to help them make sure they’re under the cap at the start of the new league year.

All three moves were expected. There were previous reports that the team would release defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi and cornerback Darious Williams and PFT reported that safety Rayshawn Jenkins was also a potential cap casualty in Jacksonville.

Jenkins signed a four-year deal with the Jaguars before the 2021 season and he started every game he played for the team over the last three years. He had 101 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, and nine passes defensed in 48 regular season games. He also had 14 tackles and a pass defensed in two postseason games after the 2022 season.

Releasing Jenkins cleared over $5 million in cap space while leaving over $7 million in dead money.