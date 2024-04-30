 Skip navigation
Jaguars release Zay Jones, Joey Slye

  
Published April 30, 2024 10:23 AM

The Jaguars took Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the draft last week and his arrival helped push an older wide receiver off the roster.

Jacksonville announced that they have released Zay Jones on Tuesday. Kicker Joey Slye was also let go.

Jones spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars, but was limited to nine appearances in 2023. He had 34 catches for 321 yards and two touchdowns in that action and his departure leaves Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Devin Duvernay, and Parker Washington as the receivers alongside Thomas.

The Jaguars drafted kicker Cam Little in the sixth round and they have Riley Patterson on the roster, so Slye will look for another spot to continue his NFL career.