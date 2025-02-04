Jaguars request interview with Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg

The Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their head coach after firing General Manager Trent Baalke and their search for a new G.M. is taking them back to Coen’s former team.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that the Jags have requested an interview with Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg for the vacancy.

The Buccaneers were not happy that Coen initially planned to return to Tampa under a new deal to be their offensive coordinator before reversing course in the wake of Baalke’s firing. They blocked the Jaguars’ attempts to speak to a couple of their assistant coaches about making a lateral move after Coen left, but won’t be able to do the same here because it would be a promotion for Greenberg.

Greenberg could pass on the opportunity. If he doesn’t and if he should land the job, he’d be the second high-level executive to leave the Bucs this offseason as John Spytek, who was also an assistant G.M. in Tampa, is now the G.M. of the Raiders.